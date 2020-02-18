S&P500 Price Analysis: Index gapped down from all-time highs, trades near 3370 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 gapped down on Coronavirus fears.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 3400 resistance.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P500 Index is trading in an uptrend above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart. After printing fresh all-time-highs, the market gapped down on Coronavirus fears and tested the 50 SMA. The trend remains for now intact and buyers will need to regain the 3400 figure to potentially extend the bull run towards the 3450 and 3500 levels. On the flip side, a break below the 3452 support can lead to a deeper retracement towards the 3300 and 3255 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3369
Today Daily Change -19.00
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 3388
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3319.38
Daily SMA50 3267.14
Daily SMA100 3157
Daily SMA200 3040.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3392.5
Previous Daily Low 3385.25
Previous Weekly High 3388.75
Previous Weekly Low 3316.25
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3389.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3388.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 3384.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 3381.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 3377.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 3391.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 3395.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 3399.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

