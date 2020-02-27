S&P500 Price Analysis: Index down 10% in 6 days, challenges 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P 500 pull back down is extending further.
  • The S&P 500 is challenging the 200-day simple moving average, (DMA).
  • Coronavirus fear is taking its toll on global markets.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is having a deep retracement down now challenging the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as bears broke below the 3100 figure while at fresh 2020 lows. The spread of the Coronavirus is sending traders into panic. The break below the above-mentioned level could to further selling with an extension down towards the 3000 figure and the 2900 level.
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3052.25
Today Daily Change -49.00
Today Daily Change % -1.58
Today daily open 3101.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3313.26
Daily SMA50 3283.04
Daily SMA100 3181.29
Daily SMA200 3055.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3183
Previous Daily Low 3092.5
Previous Weekly High 3395.25
Previous Weekly Low 3328.75
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3127.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3148.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 3068.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 3035.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2977.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 3158.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 3216.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 3249.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

