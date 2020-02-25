S&P500 Price Analysis: Coronavirus shakes the market, Index challenges the 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P 500 is resuming its fall challenging the 2020 lows. 
  • A break below the 3200 level can lead to further selling. 
  • The spreading of the Coronavirus is making investors fearful of a strong negative impact on global trade.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is having a deep retracement down below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as bears are challenging the 3200 figure near the 2020 low. The spread of the Coronavirus is sending the market into panic. A break below the above-mentioned level could cause investors to panic and therefore attract further selling interest leading to an extension down towards 3100 and the 3000 figure. 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3338.75
Today Daily Change 109.25
Today Daily Change % 3.38
Today daily open 3229.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3329.1
Daily SMA50 3285.92
Daily SMA100 3177.21
Daily SMA200 3053.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3294
Previous Daily Low 3214.75
Previous Weekly High 3395.25
Previous Weekly Low 3328.75
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3245.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3263.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 3198.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 3166.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 3118.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 3277.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 3325.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 3356.67

 

 

