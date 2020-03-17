S&P500 Price Analysis: Coronavirus crisis keeps index near one-year lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P500 consolidates losses near 2500 level.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 2400 support.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The market is consolidating losses below the 2600 mark and within last Friday’s range which was the largest daily advance in history. However, the S&P500 is officially in a bear market so traders might be wary of a dead cat bounce. If sellers get a daily close below the 2400 level, the index should continue to decline towards the 2200 and 2000 figures. Resistances are seen near the 2600 and 2700 levels initially. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2506.5
Today Daily Change 99.00
Today Daily Change % 4.11
Today daily open 2407.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2995.76
Daily SMA50 3183.42
Daily SMA100 3162.89
Daily SMA200 3057.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2568
Previous Daily Low 2382
Previous Weekly High 2886.25
Previous Weekly Low 2396
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2453.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2496.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 2337
Daily Pivot Point S2 2266.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 2151
Daily Pivot Point R1 2523
Daily Pivot Point R2 2638.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 2709

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

