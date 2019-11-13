S&P500 News: futures trade on the defensive below 3,080

- S&P futures retreat to the 3,080/75 area on Wednesday.
- S&P recorded fresh all-time intraday highs above 3,100 on Tuesday.
- Risk-off mood ahead of US CPI, Powell drive the sentiment so far.
The S&P500 advanced to fresh record highs just beyond the key 3,100 handle on Tuesday, just to recede somewhat later and close the day with decent gains around 3,091 pts.
S&P looks to risk trends, data, Powell
Today, market participants appear to be biased towards the risk-off sentiment following no real news from Trump’s speech on Tuesday at the Economic Club of New York. Indeed, Trump said nothing new yesterday, reiterating once again that a trade agreement is close but he failed to mention anything regarding tariffs or his meeting with Xi Jinping, somewhat disappointing traders.
Later today, the focus of attention remains on the US docket, where inflation figures for the month of October appear in centre stage ahead of the key testimony by Fed’s Powell before Congress.
So far, S&P futures point to a weak start amidst a generalized cautious stance from investors, declining US yields and renewed interest for the safe havens.
In the meantime, the next level up for the S&P500 will be 3,102.06 (all-time high Nov.12), while the 21-day SMA at 3,042.20 should offer interim contention ahead of the 3,028/22 band, where are located July and September peaks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell
The once troy of the yellow metal is up marginally early in the European trading hours, navigating the area below $1,460 amidst a better mood in the dollar and the generalized offered tone in the safe havens.
UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide
UK inflation is set to slow to 1.6% yearly in October. Odds of a rate cut may rise if CPI extends its slump. GBP/USD bias is to the downside after weak data, fresh election uncertainty.