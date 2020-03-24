S&P500 New York Price Forecast: US stocks show signs of life as Fed goes all-in

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P500 suffered its largest selloff since 1987 as the coronavirus crisis spooked the market in March 2020.
  • S&P500 is bouncing off 37-month lows and challenges 2400 resistance.
  • The Fed extended its Quantitative Easing program turning it into the largest stimulus scheme ever created.
 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The market is correcting to the upside after one of the worst selloff in history. The correction could extend to the upside especially on a daily close above the 2400 level while resistance can be seen near the 2500 and 2600 figures on the way up. On the other hand, support is seen near the 2300 and 2200 levels. This Monday, the Fed announced that extended its QE program to basically, ‘infinity’ in order to counter the damage created by the so-called coronavirus crisis. Markets are starting to react slowly but many investors are remaining cautious as uncertainty still prevail in the market.
   
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2363
Today Daily Change 102.75
Today Daily Change % 4.55
Today daily open 2260.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2750.31
Daily SMA50 3092.76
Daily SMA100 3128.44
Daily SMA200 3044.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2397.5
Previous Daily Low 2188.5
Previous Weekly High 2568
Previous Weekly Low 2273.25
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2317.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2268.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 2166.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2073.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 1957.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2375.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2491.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2584.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

