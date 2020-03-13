S&P500 New York Price Forecast: Stocks halted on 7% limit up circuit breaker, Index near 2600 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
Circuits breakers are stopping trading on the S&P500 Index in order to prevent overcrowding.
 
  • If the S&P500 is up 7%, trading will pause for 15 minutes.
  • If S&P500 is up 13%, trading will again pause for 15 minutes.
  • If S&P500 is up 20%, the market would close for the day. 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P500 futures are pulling back up sharply after one of the worst days in history yesterday (Thursday) as the Coronavirus is making the world becoming hysterical and irrational. If the correction extends above 2600, the market could climb towards the 2700 and 2800 price levels. However, the market is strongly down and this may prove to be dead-cat bounce if the 2400 support fails to hold prices.  
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2595.75
Today Daily Change 147.50
Today Daily Change % 6.02
Today daily open 2448.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3078.92
Daily SMA50 3210.86
Daily SMA100 3172.09
Daily SMA200 3060.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2670
Previous Daily Low 2431.5
Previous Weekly High 3137
Previous Weekly Low 2899.25
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2522.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2578.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 2363.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2278.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2124.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2601.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2755.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2840.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades near 1.11 in high volatility amid market recovery

EUR/USD trades near 1.11 in high volatility amid market recovery

EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 as the dollar rises alongside yields. Stocks are attempting a recovery after Thursday's major sell-off. Both the Fed and the ECB made moves to alleviate financial stress. US consumer sentiment dropped, yet beat expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid broad USD strength

GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid broad USD strength

GBP/USD is trading around 1.25 after falling to the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Support emerged around $1,550

Gold: Support emerged around $1,550

Prices of the ounce troy of the yellow metal remain immersed into a generalized pessimism alternating gains with losses in the $1,570/80 region.

Gold News

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

The crypto market experienced bleeding tears in the last few hours. The COVID-19 pandemic opened Pandora's box and the liquidation of all types of assets is being disrupted and demolished.

Read more

WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures