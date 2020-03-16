S&P500 New York Price Forecast: Rollercoaster week ahead, Fed cuts rates, limit down

By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 index opens and triggers 7% limit down circuit breaker. 
  • If the S&P500 is down 7%, trading will pause for 15 minutes.
  • If S&P500 is down 13%, trading will again pause for 15 minutes.
  • If S&P500 is down 20%, the market would close for the day. 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
Circuit breakers are preventing the index to fall dramatically too fast. The market is currently stuck below the 2600 mark within Friday’s range which was the biggest daily advance in history. However, Wall Street is officially in a bear market so investors might be cautious before buying too aggressively. If bears get a daily close below the 2400 level, the S&P500 could continue to bleed towards the 2200 and 2000 figures. Resistances are seen near the 2600 and 2700 levels initially. The Fed cut interest rates to zero over the weekend and the market might react later to this. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2568
Today Daily Change -130.00
Today Daily Change % -4.82
Today daily open 2698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3044.79
Daily SMA50 3200.11
Daily SMA100 3169.03
Daily SMA200 3060.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2707
Previous Daily Low 2396
Previous Weekly High 2886.25
Previous Weekly Low 2396
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2588.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2514.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 2493.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2289.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 2182.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2804.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2911.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 3115.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

