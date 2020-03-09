S&P500 New York Price Forecast: Index crashes, extraordinary measures halt trading on the Index, extreme volatility

Circuits breakers are halting trading on the S&P500 Index in order to prevent panic selling
 
  • If the S&P500 declines 7%, (208 points), trading will pause for 15 minutes.
  • If S&P500 declines 13%, (386 points) trading will again pause for 15 minutes.
  • If S&P500 falls 20%, (594 points) the markets would close for the day. 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The market is crashing while breaking below the 2800.00 level as the Index is trading well below its main simple moving averages. Trading just resumed after a 15-minute pause. However, there is no sign that the bleeding will stop and circuits breakers will enter into effect if the market crashes below 13%.
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2819.75
Today Daily Change -144.50
Today Daily Change % -4.87
Today daily open 2964.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3214.22
Daily SMA50 3254.5
Daily SMA100 3184.35
Daily SMA200 3062.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3014.5
Previous Daily Low 2899.25
Previous Weekly High 3137
Previous Weekly Low 2899.25
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2943.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2970.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 2904.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2844.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2788.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 3019.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 3074.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 3134.67

 

 

