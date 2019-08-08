S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks rise sharply to the 2,930.00 level

The S&P500 gains some momentum as the trade war tensions are easing.

The levels to beat for bulls are at the 2,930.00 and 2,970.00 resistances.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P 500 Index broke above the 2,900.00 handle and rose near the 2,930.00 level and the 50-day simple moving average (DSMA).

S&P500 4-hour chart

The market could have a small correction down as it almost reached the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. Immediate support is seen at the 2,910.00 and the 2,890.00 level.

S&P500 30-minute chart

Bulls will likely try to overcome the 2,930.00 resistance to reach 2,970.00 and 3,020.00 on the way up.

Additional key levels