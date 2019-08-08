S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks rise sharply to the 2,930.00 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 gains some momentum as the trade war tensions are easing.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are at the 2,930.00 and 2,970.00 resistances.

 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index broke above the 2,900.00 handle and rose near the 2,930.00 level and the 50-day simple moving average (DSMA).
  

S&P500 4-hour chart

 
 
The market could have a small correction down as it almost reached the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. Immediate support is seen at the 2,910.00 and the 2,890.00 level.

S&P500 30-minute chart

 
Bulls will likely try to overcome the 2,930.00 resistance to reach 2,970.00 and 3,020.00 on the way up. 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2930.25
Today Daily Change 48.75
Today Daily Change % 1.69
Today daily open 2881.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2974.12
Daily SMA50 2934.66
Daily SMA100 2906.02
Daily SMA200 2794.18
Levels
Previous Daily High 2892.5
Previous Daily Low 2824.5
Previous Weekly High 3027
Previous Weekly Low 2913.75
Previous Monthly High 3028.5
Previous Monthly Low 2952.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2866.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2850.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 2839.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2798.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 2771.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 2907.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 2934.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 2975.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

