S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks print the largest daily advance since January 2019

  • The S&P500 rebounds sharply as the trade war tensions are easing.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are at the 2,890.00 and 2,910.00 resistances.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is enjoying its best day of the year while only yesterday (Monday) the market suffered its worst daily decline. The PBoC (People's Bank of China) said it wanted the yuan to trade at a higher-than-expected level against the US Dollar. The news helped eased tensions about China using the yuan as a weapon in the ongoing Sino-American trade war. 
 

S&P500 4-hour chart

 
 
Bulls managed to create quite a recovery while the market is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Immediate support is seen at the 2,848.00 and the 2,814.00 level.

S&P500 30-minute chart

 
The market is challenging the 100 SMA suggesting a pullback up in the near term. Bulls will likely try to overcome the 2,890.00 resistance to reach 2,910.00 and 2,930.00 on the way up. 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2877
Today Daily Change 51.75
Today Daily Change % 1.83
Today daily open 2825.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2984.82
Daily SMA50 2931.22
Daily SMA100 2904.48
Daily SMA200 2793.17
Levels
Previous Daily High 2933.5
Previous Daily Low 2821.75
Previous Weekly High 3027
Previous Weekly Low 2913.75
Previous Monthly High 3028.5
Previous Monthly Low 2952.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2864.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2890.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 2786.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2748.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 2675.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 2898.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 2971.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 3010.33

 

 

