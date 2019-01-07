S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks hit a new all-time high, can 3,000 be next?

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 Index records a new all-time high at 2,978.25.
  • The market is now at a stone’s throw from the 3,000.00 big figure.


S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 gapped up this Monday as the index was propelled into uncharted territories.

S&P500 4-hour chart

The stock index is trying to find support above 2,960.00 support. Bulls want to break above 2,978.25 resistance in order to reach the 3,000.00 round figure. Further down lies the 2,940.00 support if breached 2,910.00 can be back into play.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2962.75
Today Daily Change 13.00
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 2949.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2891.76
Daily SMA50 2879.12
Daily SMA100 2854.9
Daily SMA200 2763.97
Levels
Previous Daily High 2951
Previous Daily Low 2926.25
Previous Weekly High 2958
Previous Weekly Low 2911
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2941.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2935.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 2933.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2917.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 2908.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 2958.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 2967.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2983.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

