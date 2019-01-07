S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks hit a new all-time high, can 3,000 be next?

The S&P500 Index records a new all-time high at 2,978.25.

The market is now at a stone’s throw from the 3,000.00 big figure.



S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 gapped up this Monday as the index was propelled into uncharted territories.

S&P500 4-hour chart

The stock index is trying to find support above 2,960.00 support. Bulls want to break above 2,978.25 resistance in order to reach the 3,000.00 round figure. Further down lies the 2,940.00 support if breached 2,910.00 can be back into play.



Additional key levels