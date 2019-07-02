S&P500 Index technical analysis: Market is awaiting the next catalyst to climb to the 3,000 round figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is consolidating just below the all-time high.
  • The market is at a stone’s throw from the 3000 round figure.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMA)s suggesting bullish momentum. The bulls broke above the 2,960.00 resistance and the market is currently consolidating in a range just below the all-time high.

S&P500 4-hour chart


Bulls want a breakout above the all-time high at 2,978.25 to reach the 3000 round figure. Support is at 2,960.00. If breached to the downside, 2,940.00 can come into play.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2966.25
Today Daily Change 1.75
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 2964.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2902.3
Daily SMA50 2879.9
Daily SMA100 2856.76
Daily SMA200 2764.34
Levels
Previous Daily High 2978.25
Previous Daily Low 2952.25
Previous Weekly High 2958
Previous Weekly Low 2911
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2968.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2962.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 2951.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2939
Daily Pivot Point S3 2925.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 2977.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 2991
Daily Pivot Point R3 3003.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

