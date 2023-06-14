S&P500 Futures, yields depict cautious mood as US inflation cements hawkish Fed halt expectations

- Market sentiment dwindles as traders brace for the FOMC.
- Traders appear almost certain of witnessing end to Fed’s 10 consecutive rate-hike cycle.
- S&P500 Futures grind at the highest levels since 2022 despite upbeat Wall Street closing.
- US 10-year, two-year Treasury bond yields retreat from multi-day highs.
Market players position themselves for the all-important Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision early Wednesday.
While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures struggle at the highest levels since April 2022, marked the previous day, as it prods a four-day uptrend near 4,370 by the press time. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields retreat from the 13-day high of 3.83% to 3.81% whereas the two-year counterpart poked the highest levels in three months with the 4.70% mark before easing to 4.65% at the latest.
Also portraying the market’s indecision is the dicey moves of the US Dollar Index (DXY), after falling to the three-day low the previous day, as well as the sluggish performance of the Gold and Oil prices.
That said, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the gainers on Wall Street as shares of Apple, Nvidia and Tesla rallied after the US inflation numbers bolstered the IT shares, as well as the overall market sentiment.
It should be noted that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) drops more-than-expected and prior releases to 0.1% MoM and 4.0% YoY. However, the Core CPI, known as the CPI ex Food & Energy, matches 0.4% monthly and 5.3% yearly forecasts. It’s worth noting that the US headline CPI dropped to the lowest since March 2021 and hence justifies the market’s expectations of witnessing no rate hike from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
The same could be observed through the CME’s FedWatch Tool as it suggests more than a 90% chance of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) no rate hike during today’s monetary policy meeting, versus around 75% chance before that.
Elsewhere, China’s push for more liquidity generation and the Sino-American tension joins the bond market activity due to the US debt-ceiling deal to entertain the traders.
Looking ahead, second-tier data from the UK, Eurozone and the US may offer some moves to the market players ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Also read: Forex Today: After US CPI, attention turns to the FOMC
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.