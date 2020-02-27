S&P500 Asia Price Forecast: Index on track to records worst monthly decline since May 2019

- The S&P 500 is down more than 10% in only six days.
- The S&P 500 is about to end the New York session below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
- The spread of the Coronavirus is shaking the global markets.
S&P 500 daily chart
Additional key levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3023.25
|Today Daily Change
|-78.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.52
|Today daily open
|3101.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3313.26
|Daily SMA50
|3283.04
|Daily SMA100
|3181.29
|Daily SMA200
|3055.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3183
|Previous Daily Low
|3092.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3395.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|3328.75
|Previous Monthly High
|3338.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|3190.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3127.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3148.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3068.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3035.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2977.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3158.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3216.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3249.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1000 after another terrible day in Wall Street
US indexes are down for a fourth consecutive day, Treasury yields plunged to record lows, all of which fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.
AUD/USD: Bounce from multi-year lows does not change the bearish trend
The AUD/USD pair recovered from the multi-year low of 0.6541 set on Wednesday, ending the day in the 0.6580 price zone. The Aussie recovered despite dismal local data, as Private Capital Expenditure fell 2.8% in Q4 against a 0.4% advance expected.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events
Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.
WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows
There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.