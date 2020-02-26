S&P500 Asia Price Forecast: Index drops to lowest since December 2019

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P 500 is resuming its fall dropping to fresh 2020 lows. 
  • A break below the 3100 level can lead to more down. 
  • The Coronavirus is spreading in multiple countries with new cases being reported virtually by the minute. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is having a deep pullback down below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as bears are challenging the 3100 figure at fresh 2020 lows. The spread of the Coronavirus is making investors fearful about global growth. A break below the above-mentioned level could to further selling with an extension down towards the 3000 figure and the 2900 level.
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3242.5
Today Daily Change 103.50
Today Daily Change % 3.30
Today daily open 3139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3321.82
Daily SMA50 3284.81
Daily SMA100 3179.23
Daily SMA200 3054.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3258.5
Previous Daily Low 3118.25
Previous Weekly High 3395.25
Previous Weekly Low 3328.75
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3171.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3204.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 3085.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 3031.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 2945.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3225.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 3312.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 3365.83

 

 

