S&P: South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative - Reuters

Key highlights from S&P's latest report on South Africa, via Reuters:

Affirming 'BB+/B' foreign currency, 'BBB-/A-3' local currency, and ZAAA-/ZAA-1 national scale ratings on South Africa.

Pace of economic growth remains weak, posing risks to pace of fiscal consolidation, with rising contingent liabilities

Negative outlook on foreign and local currency ratings reflects view that political risks will remain elevated this year

South Africa faces reduced predictability of future policy responses, due to moderate risk of challenges to political institutions

Consider South Africa's monetary flexibility, and its track record in achieving price stability, to be important credit strengths