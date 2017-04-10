S&P: Skeptical of a BOE rate hike in the near term

S&P: Skeptical of a BOE rate hike in the near termBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) is out with its report on the BOE’s interest rate outlook.
Key Points:
We remain a bit skeptical as to how justified a rate hike by BOE would be in the near term
Sees some early signs of Brexit-related scaling back of investment in the UK
