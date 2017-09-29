S&P says Kingdom of Spain 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed outlook positive - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"S&P says Kingdom of Spain 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook positive," Reuters reported.
Key quotes:
- Anticipate Catalonia will remain part of Spain; expect tensions between central government and regional government of Catalonia to persist
- Spain ratings balance economy's robust recovery, with "solid current account surplus and credible monetary policy" conducted by ECB
- Protracted tensions in Catalonia could negatively impact Spain's economic growth outlook in comparison with current forecast
- Positive outlook signifies we could raise ratings on Spain within next 18 months if the country's strong economic performance continued
