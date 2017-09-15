S&P: Russian Federation 'BB+/B' and 'BBB-/A-3' ratings affirmed; outlook positive

S&P: Russian Federation 'BB+/B' and 'BBB-/A-3' ratings affirmed; outlook positiveBy Eren Sengezer
S&P Global Ratings recently published their report on the Russian Federation with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Russian Federation 'BB+/B' and 'BBB-/A-3' ratings affirmed; outlook positive
- Ongoing recovery and post-election reform momentum could lift Russia's currently "low potential growth, despite sanctions and low oil prices"
- Russia's banking sector is fragile, demonstrated by the recent failure of one of the largest private banks
- Russia's positive outlook indicates s&p may raise ratings if recovery in economic trend growth continues
- Russia's ratings supported by Russia's strong external, fiscal balance sheets, but remain constrained by assessment of Russia's economy
- Real GDP to likely increase by 1.8% in 2017, by average of 1.7% in 2017-2020, supported by rebound of oil prices, among other factors
- New U.S. sanctions bill is unlikely to undermine Russia's ongoing economic recovery in the short term
- Could take negative action on Russia's rating if efforts to maintain financial stability incur higher fiscal costs
- Could also take negative action on Russia's rating if efforts to maintain financial stability impair monetary policy credibility. effectiveness
- Russia's economic recovery to continue through 2020 after a two-year recession
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.