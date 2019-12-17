S&P revises the outlook on the UK 'AA' rating to stable from negative

In its latest analysis of the UK’s credit status, S&P revised its outlook of ‘AA’ rating to stable from the previously announced negative. The global rating agency also sounds optimistic concerning the Brexit after the recent election.
Key quotes
“UK's conservative's newfound majority should clear passage of withdrawal agreement bill through parliament, diminishing risk of no-deal Brexit.”
“The UK will ultimately seek an extension to the transition period beyond December 2020.”
FX implications
Given the market’s emphasis on the US-China trade headlines during the Asian session, such second-tier news generally fails to generate any major response. That said, the GBP/USD pair seesaws around 1.3130 after the media release. It’s worth mentioning that the cable registered that heaviest declines in 13 months the previous day, Tuesday, as fears of hard Brexit emerged.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses to 0.6850, trade/Brexit fears stay on the cards
AUD/USD retraces the week-start losses to 0.6855 amid initial trading hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair dropped heavily on Tuesday as fears of hard Brexit and the US-China trade differences kept the riskier assets down.
USD/JPY looks for direction near 109.50, trade sentiment remains sluggish
After a day of fresh risk-off moves, USD/JPY seesaws around 109.50 ahead of the Wednesday’s Tokyo open. The safe-haven Yen benefited from the market’s trade/Brexit fears but the broad USD strength kept the gains in check.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
XAU/USD sidelined below $1480/oz
Gold stays stuck in a sideways market in the last month of 2019. XAU/USD has been trading in an unusual tight trading range for the second consecutive day below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears
The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.