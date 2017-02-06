Key highlights from S&P's latest report on the Republic of Ireland, via Reuters:

Ireland is supported by the country's open productive economy and improving headline fiscal indicators

U.S. departure from the EU without a free trade arrangement would damage Irish growth, although only temporarily

Expect a continued improvement in Irish banks' capitalization over the next two years

Project average annual real GDP growth in Ireland to exceed 3% over forecast horizon to 2020, despite material external risks from Brexit

Given the thorough restructuring of the Irish banking system, however, we assess contingent liabilities from the financial sector as limited

Stable outlook reflects balance of risks to budgetary and economic performance