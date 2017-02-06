S&P: Republic of Ireland 'A+/A-1' ratings affirmed; outlook stable - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from S&P's latest report on the Republic of Ireland, via Reuters:
- Ireland is supported by the country's open productive economy and improving headline fiscal indicators
- U.S. departure from the EU without a free trade arrangement would damage Irish growth, although only temporarily
- Expect a continued improvement in Irish banks' capitalization over the next two years
- Project average annual real GDP growth in Ireland to exceed 3% over forecast horizon to 2020, despite material external risks from Brexit
- Given the thorough restructuring of the Irish banking system, however, we assess contingent liabilities from the financial sector as limited
- Stable outlook reflects balance of risks to budgetary and economic performance