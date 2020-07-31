S&P rates EU's long-term foreign currency at AA – Reuters

S&P Global Ratings announced on Friday that it affirmed its ratings of the European Union's long-term foreign currency at AA and short-term foreign currency rating at A-1+ with a positive outlook, as reported by Reuters.

"EU's outlook revised to positive on the EU's central role in Europe's recovery plans," S&P Global Ratings explained.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.17% on a daily basis at 1.1825.