S&P on China: Prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased eco & financial risks

S&P on China: Prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased eco & financial risksBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the full report from the US ratings agency, Standard and Poor’s, on China’s sovereign ratings downgrade.
Key Points:
Long term sovereign credit ratings lowered to "A+" vs "AA-"
Prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased economic and financial risks
"Stable" outlook reflects view that China will maintain robust economic performance and improved fiscal performance in next 3-4 years
Sees credit growth in next 2-3 years to remain at levels that will increase risks gradually
Expect China's per capita real GDP growth to stay above 4% annually, even as public investment growth slows further
Recent intensification of Chinese Govt efforts to reign in corporate leverage could stabilize trend of financial risk in medium term
