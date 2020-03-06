Futures on the S&P 500 index of top US stocks are pointing to a drop of 3% at the open in Wall Street.

Coronavirus concerns are weighing heavily on the market mood. Benchmark ten-year treasuries have slipped below 0.70% at one point.

Crude oil prices have crashed below $44, the lowest since December 2018. Safe-haven gold is in demand and is flirting with seven-year highs around $1,689.

Stocks advanced earlier this week as centrist Joe Biden won the Super Tuesday primaries in the Democratic Party. However, fears of the economic damage inflicted b the virus is outweighing politics.

The most recent worries are the lack of sufficient testing kits for coronavirus. Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged this on Thursday.