S&P DJI to remove Chinese firms from indices after US blacklisting – Reuters

After the Trump administration ordered restricting purchases of shares of ten Chinese companies, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Thursday it would remove A-shares, H-shares and ADRs of those firms, including Hikvision and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, from all equity indices prior to the market open on December 21.

Key takeaways (via Reuters)

“The company said it will also remove 11 securities issued by Chinese companies from its fixed income indices before Jan. 1.”

“The order ... may impact the ability of market participants to replicate S&P DJI Equity and Fixed Income indexes containing securities affected by the order.”

“S&P DJI’s move comes after index provider FTSE Russell said last week that it would remove eight Chinese firms from its products to comply with the US executive order, which barred U.S. investors from buying securities of blacklisted firms starting in Nov. 2021.”