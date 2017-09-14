S&P could consider raising S. Korea's rating if N. Korea stops provocative actions - Reuters

S&P could consider raising S. Korea's rating if N. Korea stops provocative actions - ReutersBy Haresh Menghani
Speaking to reporters in Seoul on Thursday, Kim Eng Tan, senior director at Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s was noted saying that it could consider raising South Korea’s sovereign credit rating if North Korea is sincere about stopping its provocative acts.
He further said that it is an unlikely scenario given the heightened tensions in the Korean peninsula.
S&P has South Korea on its third highest rating of AA with a stable outlook, on par with the UK and Belgium.
