S&P affirms New Zealand's rating, outlook remains stable

S&P affirms New Zealand's rating, outlook remains stableBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P), published its latest report on Friday, affirming New Zealand’s AA+ sovereign rating.
Key Points:
Outlook reflects expectations that New Zealand will maintain or improve fiscal performance over medium term
NZ has monetary and fiscal flexibility, a resilient economy
NZ has institutions conducive to swift and decisive policy actions
Offsetting these strengths are its high external debt
AA foreign currency rating
AA+ local currency long-term sovereign credit rating