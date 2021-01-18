S&P 5000 Index remains on course to 3900, with scope for 4070/75 further out – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse still hold a positive outlook for the S&P 500 Index and maintain a 3900 target with potential for 4070/75 further out.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 has started 2021 strongly, completing a large bullish ‘outside week’ and we maintain our bullish outlook for its ‘measured triangle objective’ at 3900. With further technical resistance seen here and at 3930 our bias is for a cap at first in this 3900/30 zone and for consolidation/setback to be seen to unwind the overbought condition.”
“Above 3930 in due course though can see resistance next at 4070/75 and potentially as far as 4175/4200.”
“Support at 3663 now ideally holds to keep the immediate risk higher. Below would see the ‘outside week’ negated to warn of a ‘false’ break higher and a phase of consolidation/corrective weakness, with support then seen next at the 63-day average, currently at 3605, with fresh buyers expected here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around one-month low amid cautious markets
EUR/USD has been edging lower toward 1.2050, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.