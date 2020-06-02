S&P 500: Waiting for an all-clear signal can be very costly – UBS

Global stocks have continued to rally with the S&P 500 now back above 3,000. Economists at UBS recommend remaining invested and buying using a dollar-cost averaging strategy.

“US stocks have now rallied by over 36% since the low point on 23 March. As always, we recommend staying invested because selling out can be extremely costly. But for investors looking to manage downside risks, it is important to maintain a well-diversified portfolio.”

“For investors who find themselves sitting on the sidelines, but who are worried about the risk of an ill-timed investment, we recommend using a dollar-cost averaging strategy to build up long-term positions. Averaging into equities can help investors deploy capital while smoothing near-term bumps, and investors who can implement options can also pair this approach with a put-writing strategy to provide some additional yield.”