S&P 500: Upside bias towards 3190, triple witching hour to cause volatility – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 remains well supported and whilst gap/price support at 3076/66 holds the immediate risk stays seen higher, according to analysts at Credit Suisse. Resistance is seen at 3153 and then at the top of the price gap from last week at 3190.
Key quotes
“Another quiet session for the S&P 500 but the market continues to hold its rising 13-day exponential as well as its price gap from Tuesday at 3076/66 and this leaves the immediate bias higher in what for now is viewed as a high-level consolidation range. We note though ‘triple witching’ option expiry and large re-balancing today though may provide some volatility.”
“Immediate support is seen at 3099/94 with an immediate upside bias seen in place whilst above 3076/66. Resistance is seen at 3153 initially, above which can see strength extend back to the top of the price gap from last week at 3181/90. With daily MACD momentum still holding a bearish cross we continue to look for this to then ideally cap for a move lower in the looked-for range.”
“Above 3190 though can see the risk stay higher for a test of the potential downtrend from the February peak, today seen at 3213/15. Beneath 3066 can ease the immediate upside bias to reinforce the broader ranging scenario, with support then seen next at 3044 ahead of the 200-day average at 3018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,730
Since dropping toward $1,700 on Monday, the troy ounce of the precious metal is trading in a relatively tight range and seems to be having a difficult time determining its next short-term direction.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.