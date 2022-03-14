S&P 500 turns negative as market sentiment sours

- Wall Street dips into the red as risk appetite fades.
- The disappointment on the Ukraine - Rusia talks and COVID-19 in China have soured sentiment.
US markets have dropped into negative territory after having opened with gains on Monday. The fragile appetite for risk witnessed during the European session seems to have faded as hopes of a cease-fire in Ukraine dissipate with the increment of COVID-19 cases in China raising alerts.
Expectations of any improvement in the Eastern European crisis have been hammered by the news that China is willing to supply arms to Russia, reported by a NATO official.
Furthermore, Russia has continued bombing Ukrainian cities and according to a local governor, killing nine civilians on an attack on a TV tower in Northern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have reported 3.400 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. This is the largest outbreak in the last two years which is forcing to close schools and cancel activities, raising concerns about a new round of restrictions.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Index dives 0.78% after having appreciated nearly 1% on early trading, the Nasdaq index drops 1.8% whole the Dow Jones ticks 0.2% down at the time of writing.
Technical levels to watch
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4220.4
|Today Daily Change
|20.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|4199.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4319.73
|Daily SMA50
|4461.39
|Daily SMA100
|4562.34
|Daily SMA200
|4476.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4334.16
|Previous Daily Low
|4197.07
|Previous Weekly High
|4334.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|4144.12
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4249.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4281.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4153.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4106.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4016.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4290.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4380.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4427.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
