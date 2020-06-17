S&P 500: Turning south as Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations leap by 11%

Texas, one of the largest US states, reported a jump in coronavirus hospitalizations. The Lone-Star state reported a leap of 11% in the past 24 hours, an accelerated pace that means that the rising number of cases is not only a result of increased testing capacity but a real issue.
Markets are also worried about rises in COVID-19 infections in Florida, another large southern state, as well as Arizona and Oklahoma – where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a 20,000-strong rally on Saturday.
The S&P 500 stock index has turned from rises to falls and the safe-haven US dollar is on the rise. Investors were previously encouraged by robust US Retail Sales, which leaped by 17.7% in May. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, cautioned that a full recovery depends on solving the health crisis. Powell continues his testimony on Capitol Hill shortly.
Here is the S&P 500 chart:
