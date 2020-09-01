S&P 500 top movers: Walmart Inc (WMT: NYSE) shares climb to record high near $150

S&P 500 Index renewed its all-time high above 3,500 on Tuesday.

Walmart Inc (WMT: NYSE) shares soar as retail-giant introduces new membership program.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day little changed on Tuesday but gained traction as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US provided a boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is at a new all-time high of 3,520, up 0.57% on the day.

S&P 500 top movers

Earlier in the day, retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT: NYSE) announced that it will launch a new membership program titled 'Walmart Plus' that brings together in-store and online benefits.

The new membership program will reportedly cost $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, and will grant subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts and no checkout lines. Boosted by this development, WMT climbed to a record high of $149 on Tuesday and was last seen gaining 7.25% on the day at $148.94.

Among the other top percentage gainers, Albemarle Corp (ALB: NYSE) and L Brands Inc (LB: NYSE) shares are up more than 5% on a daily basis.

On the other hand, Mylan NV (MYL: NASDAQ) shares fell sharply after the US-based drugmaker said that it has received a warning letter from the US FDA for lack of quality control of active pharmaceutical ingredients at its manufacturing unit in India. At the moment, MYL is losing 5.5% on the day at $15.47.