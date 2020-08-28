S&P 500 top movers: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA: NASDAQ) shares jump on upbeat earnings

S&P 500 Index fluctuates in tight range below 3,500.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA: NASDAQ) shares gains more than 6% on Friday.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the last day of the week modestly higher but seems to be struggling to break above 3,500 for the second straight day. On a weekly basis, the SPX is up 2.7% and remains on track to close fifth straight week in the positive territory.

S&P 500 top movers

Ahead of the opening bell on Friday, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA: NASDAQ) reported an adjusted profit of 73 cents per share for the second quarter and beat analysts' estimate of 6 cents per share by a wide margin. At least five brokerages, including JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, raised their price targets for ULTA. As of writing, ULTA was up 6.33% as the biggest percentage gainer on the day at $238.13.

Among the other top performers, Western Digital Corp (WDC: NASDAQ) and HP Inc (HPQ: NYSE) shares are up around 6% on the day.

On the other hand, eBay Inc (EBAY: NASDAQ) shares lose more than 3% as the biggest percentage decliner on Friday. Meanwhile, Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM: NYSE) shares, which surged to an all-time high of $278 on Thursday, are down 2.5% at $269.50 amid profit-taking.