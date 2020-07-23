S&P 500 top movers: Technology shares suffer heavy losses amid flight to safety

- Wall Street's main indexes are posting large losses on Thursday.
- Risk-sensitive technology shares are falling sharply with CTXS leading the slump.
After starting the day with small losses, major equity indexes came under strong bearish pressure on Thursday amid an intense flight to safety. Reflecting the risk-off environment, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is up nearly 10% on the day. Moreover, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 3.5% at 0.58%.
S&P 500 top movers
The risk-sensitive technology sector seems to be the worst-performing major S&P 500 sector with the Technology Index losing 2.5% on a daily basis.
Although Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) reported that the second-quarter revenue rose by 6.7% on a yearly basis to $798.93 million, the company's shares are down 11% as the top-decliner of the day at $148.72.
Among the other noteworthy tech shares, Align Technology Inc (ALGN), Apple Inc (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT) shares are down between 5.7% and 4.1%.
On the other hand, Whirlpool Corp (WHR) shares are up 7.95% on the day at $158.50 after the company reported resilient second-quarter results despite the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, Globe Life Inc (GE) is the second-best performer with a daily gain of 6.3% after Credit Suisse and Piper Sandler hiked their target prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.