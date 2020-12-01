S&P 500 top movers: Tech and energy stocks fuel Tuesday's rally

S&P 500 Index rose to a fresh record high on Tuesday.

Technology and energy stocks post impressive daily gains.

IHS Markit Ltd shares fall sharply following Monday's upsurge.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened at a fresh all-time high on Tuesday and remains on track to close the day with decisive gains. As of writing, the SPX was up 1.3% on the day at 3,668.

S&P 500 top movers

The risk-sensitive technology and energy stocks are the top daily percentage gainers on Tuesday. As of writing, Lincoln National Corp (LNC: NYSE), Western Digital Corp (WDC: NASDAQ), Capital One Financial Corp (COF: NYSE), Micron Technology Inc (MU: NASDAQ) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV: NYSE) shares are up between 6.2% and 5.2%.

On the other hand, the IHS Markit Ltd (INFO: NYSE) and S&P Global Inc (SPGI: NYSE) stocks are suffering heavy losses. On Monday, both INFO and SPGI registered impressive gains after the S&P Global Inc announced it's decision to acquire to IHS Markit Ltd in an all-stock deal that is worth $44 billion. As of writing, INFO and SPGI were both down around 5% on the day.