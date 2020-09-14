S&P 500 top movers: Tapestry Inc shares climb to multi-month highs, gain more than 9%

S&P 500 gains more than 1% on Monday.

Tapestry Inc (TPR: NYSE) shares trade at highest level since early June.

BofA price target cut weighs on Kroger Co (KR: NYSE).

Wall Street's main indexes started the first day of the week sharply higher and remain on track to post strong daily gains. The S&P 500 Index (SPX), which dropped to its lowest level since in more than a month at 3,310 on Friday, was last up 1.32% on the day at 3,385.

S&P 500 top movers

Despite a lack of company-specific headlines, Tapestry Inc (TPR: NYSE) shares jumped to the highest level in more than three months at $17.79. As of writing, TPR was up 9.3% on a daily basis at $17.65.

Kohl's Corp (KSS: NYSE), Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV: NYSE), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST: NYSE) and Micron Technology Inc (MU: NASDAQ) shares are among the other top daily percentage gainers on Monday, rising between 8.3% and 6.3%.

On the other hand, Kroger Co (KR: NYSE) shares fell sharply after Bank of America Global Research announced that it lowered its price target from $42 to $40 while cutting the rating to "neutral" from "buy." At the moment, KR is down 4.38% on the day at $32.86.

Citigroup Inc (C: NYSE), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG: NYSE) and Coty Inc (COTY: NYSE) are other underperformers of the day with shares losing between 3.65% and 2.7%.