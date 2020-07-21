S&P 500 top movers: OXY gains more than 11% to lead energy rally

- S&P 500 remains on track to post highest daily close in five months.
- Energy shares register impressive gains on surging crude oil prices.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) rises more than 11% as the top-performer.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory on Tuesday as the risk rally gathered momentum on vaccine hopes, EU's agreement on recovery fund. At the moment, the S&P 500 Index (SXP) is up 0.6% on the day at 3,270, looking to post its highest daily close since late February.
S&P 500 top movers
Crude oil capitalized on risk-on flows on Tuesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to its highest level since early March at $42.48 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the WTI was up 3.1% on the day at $42. Boosted by surging crude oil prices, the S&P 500 Energy Index is gaining 6.3% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) is trading at $17.50, rising 11.57% as the top-performer. Among other energy shares, Devon Energy Corp (DVN), Cimarex Energy Co (XEC), Apache Corp (APA), Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG), Hess Corp (HES), Baker Hughes Co (BKR) and Noble Energy Inc (NBL) are up between 7.7% and 11%.
On the other hand, FirstEnergy Corp (FE) is down nearly 10% as the biggest loser after Keybanc lowered the price target from $54 to $48.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
