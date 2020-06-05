S&P 500 top movers: Occidental Petroleum (OXY) gains more than 30% as energy shares soar

- Wall Street's main indexes surge higher on upbeat NFP data on Friday.
- S&P 500 Energy Index gains more than 7%.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) shares are up more than 30%.
Major equity indexes in the US started the day sharply higher on Friday as the upbeat jobs report provided a boost to risk sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.45% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were gaining 2.9% and 2.05% respectively.
Earlier in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 2.5 million in May. Furthermore, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 13.3% from 14.7% in April.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 7.5% supported by a more-than-5% increase in crude oil prices.
S&P 500 top movers
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Reuters on Friday that they were hoping to have successful OPEC and OPEC+ meetings on Saturday. Additionally, worries over a dismal global energy demand outlook seem to have eased following the NFP report. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is up 5.65% on the day at $39.43.
Fueled by crude oil's impressive performance, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares are up nearly 32% on the day at $20.50 as the top-gainer. Apache Corp (APA) share are gaining 26% at $16.36.
On the other hand, Newmont Corp (NEM) and Clorox Co (CLX) are both losing more than 3% on a daily basis as the worst-performers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, down after US Non-Farm Payrolls shocked with a leap of 2.5 million jobs in May, contrary to all projections. The greenback is gaining while stocks are falling, a correlation breakdown. ECB stimulus previously supported the euro.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech, NFP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar.
Gold: Dives to fresh 1-month tops on stellar NFP report
Gold witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to upbeat NFP report. Surging US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the bearish pressure. A break below 50-day SMA might have paved the way for a further slide.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.