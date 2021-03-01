S&P 500 top movers: NRG Energy Inc (NRG: NYSE) rises nearly 15% on strong earnings

- S&P 500 gains more than 2% on Monday, looks to close above 3,900.
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG: NYSE) shares rise sharply on upbeat earnings figures.
The S&P 500 Index started the new week on a strong note and was last seen gaining 2.4% on a daily basis at 3,902 as risk flows continue to dominate financial markets after the US House approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, NRG Energy Inc (NRG: NYSE) reported a higher-than-expected EBITDA of $330 million for the fourth quarter and said that it's leaving 2021 guidance unchanged. Boosted by this development, NRG shot higher and was last seen rising 14.05% on the day at $41.65 as the top daily percentage gainer.
Among the other top performers, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY: NASDAQ) and ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) shares rise more than 10%.
On the other hand, Albemarle Corp (ALB: NYSE) is down nearly 3% on the day at $152.65 after the company announced the commencement of cash tender offers and redemption of notes.
