S&P 500 top movers: NCLH and LB both add more than 40% on Tuesday

Major equity indexes rebound decisively following Monday's sharp fall.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) gains more than 40%.

Wall Street's main indexes are rising sharply on Tuesday as investors are hoping that US lawmakers will finally reach a deal on the economic stimulus package, which is expected to be around $2 trillion, to combat the coronavirus.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.25% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 8.4% and 7.15%, respectively.

"I believe we're on the five-yard line. It has taken a lot of noise and a lot of rhetoric to get us here," US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the possibility of reaching a deal on Tuesday. "Despite all of that, we are very close."

S&P 500 top movers

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is up 44% on the day as the top performer and L Brands Inc (LB). On the other hand, Kroger Co (KR) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc are erasing 3.8% and 2%, respectively, as the top decliners.