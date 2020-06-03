S&P 500 top movers: Microchip Tech shares surge higher on upbeat price forecasts

S&P 500 gains more than 1% on Wednesday.

Financial Index rises sharply on surging Treasury bond yields.

Microchip Technology Inc shares post strong gains on upbeat price forecasts.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day higher on Wednesday boosted by the better-than-expected macroeconomic data releases. The ADP Employment Change came in at -2.76 million in May to beat analysts' estimate of -9 million and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 45.4 from 41.8.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.5% on the day, the S&P 500 was gaining 1.05% and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.15%.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Financials Index is up 3.7% as the top-performer boosted by a more-than-10% increase in 10-year US Treasury bond yields.

S&P 500 top movers

Earlier in the day, Citigroup announced that it raised its price target for Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) tp $120 from 103. Similarly, investment banking and asset management firm Needham & Company said that they also have raised their price forecast for MCHP to $130 from $100. Supported by these announcements, MCHP is up nearly 12% on the day at $108.30.

On the other hand, despite raising its 2020 revenue forecasts on strong sales during the coronavirus outbreak, Campbell Soup Co (CBP) is down 6.4% on the day as the top-decliner. The dismal demand outlook seems to be weighing on CBP shares. According to Reuters, an executive for the company during a conference call said that they have seen some slowdown in recent weeks in consumption and demand.