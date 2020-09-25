S&P 500 top movers: Major cruise liners' shares post impressive gains

S&P 500 Index is up more than 1% on Friday.

Major cruise liners' stocks are rising sharply with NCLH leading the winners.

Energy shares underperform as crude oil struggles to rebound.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened modestly lower on Friday but staged a decisive rebound. As of writing, the SPX was up 1.05% on a daily basis at 3,289.

S&P 500 top movers

The upbeat market mood is helping risk-sensitive cruise liners' stocks post strong gains on Friday. At the moment, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) shares are trading at $16.285, rising 11.3% as the biggest daily percentage gainer of the day. Additionally, Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL: NYSE) shares are up 8.2% and 7%, respectively.

On the other hand, the lacklustre performance of crude oil prices continues to weigh on energy stocks. Apache Corp (APA: NASDAQ) is the worst performer of the day with a loss of 8.3% at the time of press. Moreover, FTechnipFMC PLC (FTI: NYSE), National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV: NYSE), Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE), Marathon Oil Corp (MRO: NYSE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG: NYSE) shares are losing between 5.7% and 3.6%.