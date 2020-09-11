S&P 500 top movers: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM: NYSE) rebounds after 5-day slump

S&P 500 looks to close second straight week with losses.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM: NYSE) gains more than 5%.

Technology shares remain on the back foot on Friday.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day modestly higher but turned south in the second half of the session. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.55% on the day at 3,320. On a weekly basis, the SPX is losing more than 3%.

S&P 500 top movers

After closing the last five trading days in the negative territory, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM: NYSE) shares are up more than 5% on the day at $17.82. The absence of company-specific headlines suggests that the stock is staging a technical correction on Friday. Among the other top percentage gainers, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII: NYSE) and Under Armour Inc (UAA: NYSE) shares are up 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively.

On the other hand, risk-sensitive technology shares remain on the back foot as markets remain risk-averse ahead of the weekend. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK: NASDAQ), Paycom Software Inc (PAYC: NYSE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD: NASDAQ) and Align Technology Inc (ALGN: NASDAQ) shares are down between 7.2% and 3.8%.