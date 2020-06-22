S&P 500 top movers: Gap Inc (GPS) surges above $11 after Wells Fargo raises price target

- S&P 500 clings to modest gains following a dismal start.
- Gap Inc (GPS) shares surge on Monday on Wells Fargo's upgrades.
- Cruise liner stocks continue to underperform on coronavirus fears.
Wall Street's main indexes started the first day of the week in the negative territory but didn't have a tough time paring early losses. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.42% on the day at 3,110 points.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index is up 1.6% on the day. On the other hand, pressured by the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) report that showed a decline of 9.7% in Existing Home Sales in May, the Real Estate Index is down 0.57%.
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, Wells Fargo announced that it upgraded its rating for Gap Inc (GPS) to 'overweight' from 'underweight' and raised the price target to $19 from $8. Boosted by this development, GPS is up 8.9% on the day at $11.61 as the top performer. Additionally, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) and Carrier Global Corp (CARR) are both up around 5%.
Meanwhile, after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 183,000 to mark its biggest daily surge on Sunday, cruise liner stocks continue to suffer heavy losses. As of writing, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) and Carnival Corp (CCL) shares were losing 7%, 6.65% and 4.8%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.