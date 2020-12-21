S&P 500 top movers: Financial stocks post strong gains on Fed's stress test results

S&P 500 Index rebounds from daily lows, stays below 3,700.

Bing banks' stocks rise decisively after Fed's stress test.

Falling crude oil prices weigh on major energy stocks.

After starting the day deep in the negative territory on Monday, the S&P 500 Index staged a rebound and was last seen down 0.55% on a daily basis at 3,690.

S&P 500 top movers

The US Federal Reserve announced the results of its second stress test of the year and said that largest US banks have enough capital to withstand over $600 billion in losses from a sharp economic contraction. The Fed further added that lenders will be able to pay out dividends and buyback stocks on a limited basis, as reported by Reuters.

Boosted by this development, financial stocks gained traction on Monday. As of writing, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS: NYSE), Morgan Stanley (MS: NYSE), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM: NYSE), Capital One Financial Corp (COF: NYSE) and Bank of America Corp (BAC: NYSE) shares were up between 6.8% and 4%.

On the other hand, major energy stocks are suffering heavy losses on Monday as renewed coronavirus fears weigh heavily on crude oil prices. At the moment, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE) is the biggest daily percentage decliner, losing 5.5% at $17.51. Additionally, NiSource Inc (NI: NYSE) and Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG: NASDAQ) shares both lose around 4%.

Finally, Tesla Inc (TSLA: NASDAQ) is down 4.1% on its debut at $666.85.