S&P 500 top movers: Energy stocks post impressive gains on surging oil prices

- S&P 500 hit a new record high above 3,900 on Monday.
- Rising oil prices continue to fuel energy stocks' rally.
- Airlines' shares rise sharply on payroll assistance prospects.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened in the positive for the sixth straight day on Monday and notched a new record high of 3,909. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.38% on the day at 3,902.
S&P 500 top movers
Rising crude oil prices continue to boost energy stocks at the start of the week with the S&P 500 Energy Index gaining more than 4%. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at its highest level in more than a year at $57.85, rising 1.55% on the day.
Among the major energy shares, Marathon Oil Corp (MRO: NYSE), Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE), Apache Corp (APA: NASDAQ) and Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG: NASDAQ) gain between 13% and 7.5%.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Monday that Democrats are planning to propose a $14 billion aid for airlines' payroll and provided a boost to airline stocks. As of writing, Southwest Airlines Co (LUV: NYSE) and American Airlines Group Inc (AAL: NASDAQ) shares were up 5.2% and 3.55%, respectively.
On the other hand, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH: NYSE) is the worst-performing stock on Monday, losing 3.9% at $52.15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2050 amid stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has bounced back to around 1.20, marginally lower as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback.
Dogecoin price on the verge of a pullback to $0.06 as indicator flashes sell signals
The best performing ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has surged again in the past 24 hours touching $0.084 and potentially forming a double top in the short-term. It seems that the digital asset is poised for a short-term correction before another potential leg up.
XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835
Gold is posting strong gains on the first day of the week. Next technical resistance could be seen at $1,835. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart acts as dynamic support.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): To merge or not with Lucid Motors? Shares edge down
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has kicked off the week with a marginal decline of nearly 3% to $33.65 at the time of writing. Despite this retreat, shares of the blank-check company are still substantially higher, buoyed by expectations of a SPAC merger with Lucid Motors.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.