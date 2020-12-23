S&P 500 top movers: Energy stocks post decisive gains on surging crude oil prices

- S&P 500 Index remains on track to snap three-day losing streak.
- Energy stocks climb higher supported by rising oil prices.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened the day modestly higher on Wednesday and looks to snap a three-day losing streak as light pre-holiday trading keeps the action subdued. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.58% on the day at 3,708.
S&P 500 top movers
Rising crude oil prices help energy stocks register impressive daily gains. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which lost nearly 5% in the previous two days, is currently up 2.8% at $48.05.
As of writing, Diamongback Energy Inc was up 8% on the day at $47.38 as the biggest daily percentage gainer. Furthermore, Marathon Oil Corp (MRO: NYSE), Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE) and HollyFrontier Corp (HFC: NYSE) shares are advancing between 7.3% and 5.5%.
On the other hand, ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) is the top percentage loser, falling 3.35% at $190.80. Among the other underperformers, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX: NASDAQ), Lennar Corp (LEN: NYSE), Pultegroup Inc (PHM: NYSE) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF: NYSE) shares are down more than 2%.
