S&P 500 top movers: Energy company ONEOK (OKE) shares fall more than 17%

- S&P 500 plunges toward 3,000 points on Thursday.
- Sharp drop in oil prices weighs on Energy Index.
- ONEOK (OKE) is the worst performer of the day.
Major equity indexes in the US are suffering heavy losses on Thursday as risk-aversion takes control of financial markets. The S&P 500 (SPX), which closed the last two days in the negative territory, was last down 4.4% on the day at 3,050 points.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is losing nearly 7% on the day pressured by a 6.9% drop in West Texas Intermediate (WTI).
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, midstream energy company ONEOK Inc (OKE) announced that it will be holding a $1 billion (26 million shares) stock offering for general purposes including debt repayment and capex funding. Following this development, OKE fell sharply and was last seen losing 17.1% on the day at $34.85 as the biggest decliner.
Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) and Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) are both down around 14%.
On the other hand, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) is up 2% on the day at $20.63 as the top-performer. KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday noted Cabot has a strong balance sheet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
